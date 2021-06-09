Kerala

BJP files case against actor

The BJP Thrissur district president has lodged a complaint with the police against the actor from Lakshadweep, Aisha Sultana, alleging the actor had made a seditious remark during a TV channel discussion. In his complaint, K.K. Aneesh Kumar alleged that during a TV channel discussion on June 7, the actor had said that the Centre used a bio-weapon in Lakshadweep.

“At a time while the country is fighting against COVID pandemic, the actor and other terrorist forces are trying to destabilise the democratic government by creating a communal divide and spreading false news. Her remarks are punishable under the Indian Penal Code, Epidemic Diseases Act and Disaster Management Act,” he said in the complaint.


