BJP fields Krishnakumar in Palakkad, Navya Haridas in Wayanad, K. Balakrishnan in Chelakkara

Updated - October 19, 2024 09:05 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau
NDA candidate Navya Haridas

NDA candidate Navya Haridas | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has chosen party State general secretary C. Krishnakumar as its candidate in Palakkad Assembly byelection. He will take on United Democratic Front (UDF)’s Rahul Mamkootathil and Left Democratic Front (LDF)’s P. Sarin in a keenly awaited contest.

The BJP has fielded Mahila Morcha leader Navya Haridas in Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency. She will be pitted against Congress’s national leader Priyanka Gandhi and the LDF’s Sathyan Mokeri.

BJP has named K. Balakrishnan, former president of Thiruvilvamala panchayat, as its candidate in Chelakkara Assembly byelection. He will be fighting UDF’s Ramya Haridas and LDF’s U.R. Pradeep.

Of the three constituencies, the BJP is a force to reckon with in Palakkad, where a tough fight is expected.

Published - October 19, 2024 09:04 pm IST

