BJP fields K. Surendran in Wayanad

Party announces candidates for four seats in Kerala

March 24, 2024 09:59 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) appears to have sprung a last-minute surprise when it fielded its State president K. Surendran from the high-profile Wayanad constituency.

The BJP hopes to bring to bear the considerable weight of its campaign resources and election machinery by singling out Mr. Surendran to fight Rahul Gandhi of the Congress and Annie Raja of the Communist Party of India (CPI). Mr. Surendran stands to achieve a higher national profile by electorally challenging Mr. Gandhi, Congress’s star campaigner and INDIA Bloc leader.

The BJP has fielded party veteran K.S. Radhakrishnan in Ernakulam. Actor G. Krishnakumar is the party’s choice for Kollam. In Alathur, the BJP has fielded T.N. Sarasu.

