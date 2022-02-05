BJP feels vindicated

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

05 February 2022 23:09 IST

‘Sivasankar’s book only to whitewash govt.’

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president K. Surendran has said the revelations of bureaucrat M. Sivasankar in his autobiographical work and the responses of Swapna Suresh, an accused in the gold smuggling case, have confirmed the allegations raised by the party.

Speaking at a press conference here on Saturday, Mr. Surendran said Mr. Sivasankar’s book was written with an intention to whitewash the government, but these claims had crumbled following Swapna’a revelations.

Advertising

Advertising

“I had alleged back then that this was not the first case of gold smuggling through the Thiruvananthapuram international airport. On July 6, I had alleged that a person from the Chief Minister’s Office had called up the Customs to get the baggage cleared. No one took it seriously when I said that these things would be revealed if Mr. Sivasankar’s official phone and the calls are scrutinised. Followed by this, the State government tried to scuttle the investigation by Central agencies,” he said.