BJP extends support to anti-SilverLine agitation

Muraleedharan visits Madappally residents

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan on Saturday lashed out at the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government for attempting to reign in the popular opinion against the anti-SilverLine agitation through violence.

Interacting with the people who had been subjected to police action at Madappally, near Changanassery, Mr. Muraleedharan said the State government had indeed turned the State unsafe for women. He questioned the delay in initiating action against the police officers who had unleashed violence on the local residents, including women and children.

“Why this government is taking no action against the Deputy Police Superintendent who led this violent action?. If this government thinks that it can reign in popular sentiment by deploying police goons, they are thoroughly mistaken,” the Minister told mediapersons.

The police officers did not wear their name badges and hid their faces inside helmets. This suggested that the violent action had been planned much in advance, he said.

He extended the unequivocal support of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to the people of Madappally in resisting the forcible acquisition of land for the project.

The other day, a United Democratic Front (UDF) delegation led by Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan had visited the location and extended support to the ongoing agitation.