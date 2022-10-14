BJP elevates Suresh Gopi to its core committee

BJP national leadership seems to have noted Gopi's arguably growing stature among BJP supporters and apolitical voters in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has elevated film star Suresh Gopi, former MP, to the party's core committee.

BJP insiders said Mr. Gopi's promotion is a deviation from established practice. Only former State presidents and general secretaries gain admission to the BJP's highest decision-making body in the State. The break from the norm indicates that the BJP national leadership has noted Mr. Gopi's arguably growing stature among BJP supporters and apolitical voters in Kerala.

With his unique mix of theatrics, celebrity profile and oratorial skills, Mr. Gopi has seemingly gained a following among BJP workers. He has also attempted to create an impression as Rajya Sabha MP by immersing himself in public life deeply.

By some accounts, Mr. Gopi has been loath to assume organisational responsibilities for long and has had tried to remain above the fray in the alleged faction-riven BJP State unit. In media interactions, Mr. Gopi often stresses that cinema is his primary calling and would never abandon acting. He often cites his cinema commitments to stay away from everyday BJP politics.

Mr. Gopi's inclusion in the core committee has triggered media speculation that some leaders have resented the elevation. His critics in the BJP reportedly quote his perceived lack of organisational experience as a negative. Some point out that the BJP has excluded a few senior leaders who have had spent almost a lifetime fighting for the BJP's cause.

A BJP leader has dismissed the rumours. He claims that Mr. Gopi has the full backing of the State and national leadership. He says Mr. Gopi's elevation to the core committee is part of the measures set in motion by BJP president J. P. Nadda to transform the BJP's State unit into an election-winning machine.

Prakash Javedkar, the BJP's Kerala in charge, has chalked out a plan to mobilise party workers from the booth level and upwards. The BJP is also attempting to bolster its traditional support base by making a common cause with the Christian community's rising wariness of "Islamist" organisations.