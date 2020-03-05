BJP elects new office-bearers

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State unit has announced its new office-bearers as part of the reorganisation.

As per the list released here on Thursday, the party has 30 national council members, including K. Raman Pillai and former presidents C.K. Padmanabhan and K.V. Sreedharan.

M.T. Ramesh, George Kurien, C. Krishna Kumar, and P. Sudheer are the new general secretaries. M. Ganeshan is the organising secretary and K. Subash id joint organising secretary. A.N. Radhakrishnan, Sobha Surendran, K.S. Radhakrishnan, C. Sadanandan and A.P. Abdullakutty are among the 10 vice presidents.

C. Sivankutty, Renu Suresh and Raji Prasad are among the 10 secretaries. J.R. Padmakumar is the treasurer.

M.S. Kumar, Narayanan Namboothiri, B. Gopalakrishnan and G. Sandeep Warrier are the spokespersons.

The following are the State presidents of other organisations: C.R. Praful Krishnan, Yuva Morcha; Nivedita Subramanian, Mahila Morcha; S. Jayasooryan, Karshaka Morcha; Gigi Joseph, Minority Morcha; N.P. Radhakrishnan, OBC Morcha; Shajumon Vattekkad, SC Morcha; and Mukundan Palliyara, ST Morcha.