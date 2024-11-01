ADVERTISEMENT

BJP district president refutes allegations made by former office secretary

Published - November 01, 2024 09:03 pm IST - Thrissur

Tirur Satheesh was removed from the position of office secretary due to financial irregularities on his part, says Aneesh Kumar

The Hindu Bureau

Responding to the allegations raised by the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) former office secretary Tirur Satheesh, BJP Thrissur district president K.K. Aneesh Kumar said that Mr. Satheesh was removed from his position a long time ago due to financial irregularities. He claimed that the allegations were made in an attempt to settle scores.

Mr. Aneesh Kumar expressed skepticism about the timing of the accusations, questioning why Mr. Satheesh had waited so long to make these revelations. He alleged that the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] was behind Mr. Satheesh’s claims, viewing it as a strategy to undermine the BJP’s chances in the Chelakkara byelection. He described Mr. Satheesh as someone who would say anything for money and pointed out that if he had this information, he should have reported it to the police two years ago.

Mr. Aneesh Kumar stressed that during the election period, both he and the BJP State president K. Surendran were not in the office as they were assigned to different constituencies. Call records are available as evidence. He said that the State government is welcome to conduct any investigation on this issue.

He said that he had not met Dharmarajan during the election period and clarified that it is within the office secretary’s authority to arrange accommodations for individuals bringing election materials. Dharmarajan was tasked with delivering election supplies but had no further involvement with the BJP office thereafter.

