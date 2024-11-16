ADVERTISEMENT

BJP dissident Sandeep Varier joins Congress in Kerala

Updated - November 16, 2024 12:13 pm IST - PALAKKAD

Sandeep Varier, who was at loggerheads with BJP State leadership for some time over alleged insults and neglect from party, surprised political circles by aligning with Congress only four days ahead of Palakkad Assembly byelection

The Hindu Bureau

Sandeep Varier (file) | Photo Credit: K.K. Mustafah

BJP Kerala State committee member Sandeep Varier quit the party and joined the Congress in Palakkad on Saturday (November 16, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Varier, who was at loggerheads with the BJP State leadership for quite some time over alleged insults and neglect from the party, surprised the political circles by aligning with the Congress only four days ahead of the Assembly byelection in Palakkad.

Caught between principle and party, Sandeep Varier says it’s for BJP to take a call

The Congress State leadership welcomed Mr. Varier.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran and Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan said Mr. Varier would be “happy in the shop of love.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US