 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP dissident Sandeep Varier joins Congress in Kerala

Sandeep Varier, who was at loggerheads with BJP State leadership for some time over alleged insults and neglect from party, surprised political circles by aligning with Congress only four days ahead of Palakkad Assembly byelection Palakkad.

Updated - November 16, 2024 12:04 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau
Sandeep Varier (file)

Sandeep Varier (file) | Photo Credit: K.K. Mustafah

BJP Kerala State committee member Sandeep Varier quit the party and joined the Congress in Palakkad on Saturday (November 16, 2024).

Mr. Varier, who was at loggerheads with the BJP State leadership for quite some time over alleged insults and neglect from the party, surprised the political circles by aligning with the Congress only four days ahead of the Assembly byelection in Palakkad.

Caught between principle and party, Sandeep Varier says it’s for BJP to take a call

The Congress State leadership welcomed Mr. Varier.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran and Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan said Mr. Varier would be “happy in the shop of love.”

Published - November 16, 2024 11:57 am IST

Related Topics

Kerala / Bharatiya Janata Party / Indian National Congress / politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.