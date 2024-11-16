BJP dissident Sandeep Varier joins Congress in Kerala

BJP Kerala State committee member Sandeep Varier quit the party and joined the Congress in Palakkad on Saturday (November 16, 2024).

Mr. Varier, who was at loggerheads with the BJP State leadership for quite some time over alleged insults and neglect from the party, surprised the political circles by aligning with the Congress only four days ahead of the Assembly byelection in Palakkad.

The Congress State leadership welcomed Mr. Varier.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran and Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan said Mr. Varier would be “happy in the shop of love.”