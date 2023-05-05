BJP demands blacklisting of controversial companies in Kerala

May 05, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - Kozhikode

The police blocked Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) activists in Kozhikode on Friday as they took out a march to the office of Presadio Technologies that has secured a sub-contract from SRIT, the company tasked for executing the State government’s Artificial Intelligence-enabled camera project.

Inaugurating the march, party district president V.K. Sajeevan said the Kerala model had become the latest model for corruption, and the cameras, which were supposed to focus on the public, had turned to the Chief Minister and his family.

“Stranger stories of corruption are being unveiled in the State every day,” he said, adding that the State government had no qualms about entering into contracts with paper organisations set up by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)].

Mr. Sajeevan demanded that the contracts involving all companies without the required experience should be cancelled and they should be blacklisted. A comprehensive inquiry should be launched into the deals, he added.