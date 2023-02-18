BJP defends JEH meeting with RSS leaders

February 18, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST

The Communist Party of India (Marxist)’s “Muslim appeasement” helps only the Islamist fringe in the minority community and not the sizeable secular majority, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president K. Surendran has said.

He said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan feared a conversation between Jamaaat-E-Islami (Hind) [JEH] and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leadership because it would preclude the CPI(M) from reaping political dividends by stoking mistrust between communities.

Mr. Surendran said the CPI(M) had tried to turn minorities against the Central government by portraying the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) as patently anti-Muslim.

The party feared fraternal engagements between community leaders on either side of the religious spectrum would expose its false narratives.

The CPI(M) now portrayed itself as a “Muslim protector” by demonising the Sangh Parivar. “The CPI(M) is fishing in troubled waters by exacerbating communal divisions and stirring insecurity in one community against another. It wanted to fill the propaganda void caused by the Centre’s ban on the Peoples Front of India (PFI)”, he said. The BJP had called out the lie, he said.

Citing historians M.G.S. Narayanan and K. K. Muhammad, Mr. Surendran said the CPI(M) had tried a similar trick to aggravate communal tensions in Kerala in the wake of the demolition of the Babri Masjid.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday excoriated the JEH for attempting to negotiate with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

He argued that JEH’s so-called attempt to “reform” the RSS was akin to asking a leopard to shed its spots. He also said the JEH did not hold the patent for upholding minority rights. Secularism meant protecting the special privileges of minorities. The JEH did not carry the embassy of Indian Muslims, he said.

Mr. Vijayan also slammed the RSS as an inherently fascist organisation that aspired to establish a Hindu Rashtra by relegating minorities to a subaltern status in India. The JEH had played second fiddle to the Sangh Parivar agenda by trying to make a Faustian pact with the RSS leadership in January in New Delhi.

The Indian Union Muslim League and other prominent Muslim organisations and scholars had denounced the JEH move. Moreover, the JEH reportedly faced a leadership rift because of its “negotiations” with the RSS top brass.