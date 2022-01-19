BJP creating pseudo-euphoria among followers of one religion: Kafeel Khan

Thiruvananthapuram

19 January 2022 19:36 IST

UP doctor says he will continue his fight for justice

Accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of creating a “pseudo-euphoria” among followers of one religion using various methods of communal polarisation, paediatrician and activist Kafeel Khan has said that he will continue his fight for justice.

Speaking at the Press Club here on Wednesday as part of a multi-city tour for the release of his book The Gorakhpur Hospital Tragedy: A Doctor’s Memoir of a Deadly Medical Crisis, he said he wanted to spread a message of humanity and communal harmony from Kerala, where people were not discriminated against on the basis of religion or caste.“I am not personally against Yogi Adityanath and Narendra Modi. I am against the divisive ideology of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), which they represent. Using political vendetta and oppression and scare tactics against Muslims, they create an artificial euphoria among the followers of another community. They had earlier promised everything from ₹15 lakh in bank accounts to job creation, but none of these have been fulfilled. They are diverting the attention of the people with this pseudo euphoria in the name of pseudo Hinduism,” said Dr. Khan.The Uttar Pradesh Police arrested Dr. Khan a few days after he alleged that oxygen shortage led to the deaths of several children at BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur in 2017. Though he was released on bail after nine months of imprisonment, and later cleared of all charges, he was again arrested in 2019 for a speech during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests and had to again spend several months more in jail.

Against corruption

“I have written this book to tell the story of those 80 families who lost their children, to speak about the corruption in the health system and to point out how politicians hide their misdeeds by finding a scapegoat. I have also written about the difficult prison life I had to undergo and about how a section of the media has now become a source of misinformation. My brother was shot at, my family was victimised and we are financially broken. Even after getting clearance from the courts, I got terminated from my job,” he said. Dr. Khan said that the country always had a broken health system, considering that hardly 1% of the GDP was spent on health. COVID-19 just exposed the already collapsed health system. He said that there was no comparison between Uttar Pradesh and Kerala, which ranked high in health, literacy rate, development, harmony, humanity and education. “However, the one thing that is missing are the highways. To travel from one district to another here takes so much time that I spend a lot of time in the car when I visit Kerala. I amrequesting the Chief Minister to look into this issue, because people need to travel much faster,” he said.