BJP creating communal polarisation in Munambam, says Govindan

Published - November 10, 2024 08:53 pm IST - PALAKKAD

He says Jamat-e-Islami was the counterpart of the BJP

The Hindu Bureau

Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] State secretary M.V. Govindan said here on Sunday that the BJP was trying to create communal hatred and polarisation in Munambam. There was no question of evacuating the people of Munambam, he said.

He said the statement of Amit Shah that “nothing would be given to Muslims as long as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was there” was proof of that party’s efforts for communal polarisation. It was not the love for the Hindus or the hatred towards the Muslims, rather it was the BJP ploy for political gains through communal polarisation, he said.

“In Munambam, there are some technical issues, including court intervention. The government will examine them and find a solution,” he said.

The CPI(M) leader also said that the Jamat-e-Islami was the counterpart of the BJP. He said the party was serious about the issue of a Hindu WhatsApp group created by an IAS officer. The government, he said, was examining it.

