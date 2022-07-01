BJP creating atmosphere of hatred: Rahul

He puts the blame on Centre for Udaipur beheading incident

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, MP, has said that the ruling dispensation at the Centre has created an atmosphere of anger and hatred in the country following the alleged hate speech of suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nupur Sharma.

.Answering a query here on Friday on the remarks of the Supreme Court against Ms. Sharma for igniting tension with her comments on the Prophet, Mr. Gandhi said it was the BJP that had created the atmosphere for tragedies such as the Udaipur beheading incident.

“It is not the person who made the comment, it is the Prime Minister, it is the Home Minister, it is the BJP and RSS that have created such an environment in the country,” Mr. Gandhi said.

“The environment of anger and hatred is an anti-national act. It is against the interest of the country, it is against the interest of the people and it is completely wrong. It is going to lead to tremendous tragedy,” he said.

“As Congress party, we build bridges between people, bridges between communities and we bring people together. So what is being done today by the RSS and the BJP, and the violence you see here is against our philosophy,” he said.