BJP-CPI(M) pact delays Moideen’s arrest, alleges Thrissur DCC president  

September 19, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - Thrissur

Protest rally to Thrissur Service Cooperative Bank where ED conducted a raid in connection with Karuvannur scam

The Hindu Bureau

The arrest of former Minister and Kunnamkulam MLA A.C. Moideen has been delayed following an understanding between the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Thrissur District Congress Committee president Jose Vallur has alleged.

He was addressing on Tuesday a protest rally to the Thrissur Service Cooperative Bank where the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had conducted a raid in connection with the multi-crore Karuvannur loan scam.

“The arrest has been delayed though it has been weeks since the ED raided the house and office of Mr. Moideen. He is not even appearing for questioning. Black money of many CPI(M) leaders has been laundered through Satheesh Kumar’s account. This is with the support of many prominent leaders of the CPI(M),” Mr. Vallur said.

‘Put behind bars’

The corrupt office-bearers of the CPI(M)-led cooperative banks should be put behind bars to regain the credibility of the sector. The Congress would lead a ‘save cooperative sector’ protest to cleanse the sector and protect the money of lakhs of common people, Mr. Vallur said. The government should dissolve the CPI(M)-led director boards of cooperative banks, he demanded.

Former Thrissur Mayor I.P. Paul presided. The Congress also took out a protest rally to Ayyanthole Service Cooperative Bank.

