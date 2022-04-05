BJP, CPI(M) conjoined twins: Satheesan

April 05, 2022 18:06 IST

He says parties share the same political, economic outlook

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan on Tuesday attempted to draw an equivalence between the economic and political policies of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Interacting with journalists here, Mr. Satheesan said both the parties had forsaken “centralised planning that is critical to a developing nation like India for mega projects.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had abandoned the Nehruvian-type Centrally planned, mixed economy that had stood the country in good stead till 2014. Instead, he zealously embraced neo-liberalism with an emphasis on mega projects. The BJP had withheld investing capital in critical sectors such as health, education, agriculture, price control and social welfare. It had abandoned planning, he said.

Same strategy

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has adopted the same strategy. He has abandoned investment in needy sectors and sunk borrowed capital in quixotic mega projects like K-Rail (SilverLine). Both the BJP and the CPI(M) advantaged corporates and consultancies at the people's expense. Both parties were conjoined twins. Perhaps, Mr. Modi could be excused. His BJP had always batted for big capital given its extreme Right-wing and market-oriented nationalistic politics, he said.

The BJP has traditionally stood for less government sector and more private sector, doing away with price control, lowering trade barriers and deregulating capital markets. By aping Mr. Modi, Mr. Vijayan has committed the cardinal sin of abandoning the storied socialist outlook of the Communist Party of India (Marxist). It would be a misnomer to call the CPI(M) communist. The party has abandoned its socialist values for a purely market-driven economy where big lenders decide development priorities, he said.

On the political front, the CPI(M) and the BJP are united in their opposition to the Congress. Both wanted a so-called "Congress-free India". The CPI(M) is keen on exempting the Congress from an anti-BJP front at the national level. A third front sans the Congress is sure to come a cropper.

Lacks transparency

Mr. Satheesan said K-Rail was the epitome of opaqueness. "Even the CPI Ministers are in the dark about the semi-high-speed railway. Recently, Jose. K. Mani of the Kerala Congress (M) had expressed his reservations about K-Rail. Mr. Vijayan is hard-pressed to convince even his closest allies about the scheme's viability".

In the north, the CPI(M) opposed bullet train projects. In Kerala, it employed double standards to defend K-Rail. In contrast, the suburban rail system mooted by the United Democratic Front (UDF) was gaining traction in Kerala, he added.