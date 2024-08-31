GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BJP-CPI(M) business links in Kerala confirmed, says Satheesan

Leader of the Opposition seeks to know why the CPI(M) is ‘distancing itself from E.P. Jayarajan’

Published - August 31, 2024 07:24 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

The Opposition’s allegation about a business relationship between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] has been validated, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan has said.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Saturday, he alleged that E.P. Jayarajan, the former LDF convener, had connections with BJP leaders such as Rajeev Chandrasekhar and Prakash Javadekar.

When these allegations were raised initially, the CPI(M), Mr. Jayarajan, and the Chief Minister had denied them. However, those charges had now been proven true, Mr. Satheesan said. He sought to know why the CPI(M) was now ‘distancing itself from Mr. Jayarajan.’ “The connections between the CPI(M) and the BJP are real in Kerala,” he said.

‘For CM’s benefit’

Mr. Satheesan criticised the Chief Minister’s defence of Mr. Jayarajan’s meeting with Prakash Javadekar by saying even he had met Mr. Javadekar. “Why should the Chief Minister meet Mr. Javadekar? He is not a Union Minister but a key BJP leader in charge of Kerala. Mr. Jayarajan’s meeting with Mr. Javadekar was conducted for the Chief Minister’s benefit,” he alleged.

Karuvannur case

He further asked why action was taken against Mr. Jayarajan by those who had defended him during the Lok Sabha election time. During the election, the BJP and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) were tightening grip over the CPI(M) and its leaders in Thrissur. Once the BJP won the elections, the pressure from the ED eased. He asked whether anyone is currently facing similar scrutiny over the Karuvannur case.

