BJP, CPI(M) believe in violence, says Rahul

Rahul Gandhi, MP, addressing a rally organised by the UDF district committee at Sulthan Bathery in Wayanad district on Friday in protest against a Supreme Court order prescribing one km around protected forests as Eco-Sensitive Zone. | Photo Credit: By special arrangement

KALPETTA

Rahul Gandhi, MP, has said that both the Bharatiya Janata Party and Communist Party of India (Marxist) believe in violence.

Addressing a rally organised by the United Democratic Front district committee at Sulthan Bathery on Friday in protest against the Supreme Court order prescribing one km around protected forests as Eco-Sensitive Zone (ESZ), Mr. Gandhi said the National Democratic Alliance Government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, thought it would be able to change his behaviour by making him sit at the Enforcement Directorate office for five days.

“This is the confusion in the mind of the Prime Minister and the same way the CPI(M) also thinks that I will change my base by breaking my office,” the Congress leader said adding that his behaviour could not be changed by opponents.

“My behaviour is shaped by my affection to the toiling masses of my country,” Mr. Gandhi said.

He said his party would prevent the implementation of ESZ around inhabited areas in Wayanad at any cost like his party had forced the Narendra Modi-led government to repeal the contentious farm laws.

“My party will not allow inhabited areas to be part of the buffer zone,” he said.

"The ball is firmly in the court of the Chief Minister. He has been elected to look after the interests of the people of Kerala. So, the Chief Minister should quickly act in the interests of the people of Wayanad," Mr. Gandhi said .

Mr. Gandhi said he had written to the Chief Minister and the Prime Minister seeking their urgent intervention to solve the issue amicably, but they were yet to respond.

Speaking to mediapersons after visiting his regional office here, which was vandalised allegedly by a group of Student Federation of India activists a few days ago, Mr. Gandhi said the incident was quite unfortunate but he did not have anger or hostility to the protesters.

“Everywhere in the country you see the idea that violence will resolve problems but violence never resolves problems,” Mr. Gandhi said.

“The kids have done a silly thing and they don’t understand its consequences. Hence, we should be forgiving them,” he added.

Mr. Gandhi also attended a District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee meeting and MPLADS review meeting at the collectorate here.