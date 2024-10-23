BJP councillors in Thripunithura municipality demand apology from vice chairperson over alleged casteist slur

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillors in Thripunithura municipality will stage a protest at Statue Junction on Friday (October 25) demanding an apology from K.K. Pradeep Kumar, vice chairperson of the civic body ruled by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)], for making alleged casteist slur against a BJP councillor and insulting religious beliefs.

BJP councillors had been organising protests against the vice chairperson after the alleged incident at the council meeting held on September 25. He was alleged to have used casteist slur against BJP parliamentary party leader P.K. Peethambaran while participating in a discussion on the setting up of a material collection facility for storage of plastic and other non-biodegradable waste near the crematorium at Irumpanam. BJP councillors had also alleged that Mr. Kumar had insulted cremation rituals as per Hindu belief.

Mr. Kumar denied the charges and termed them “fabricated lies” by BJP councillors, whose image was dented among the public following their decision not to co-operate with the Athachamayam programme. “I had not used any casteist remarks against Mr. Peethambaran. But I had objected to the statement that the souls of the dead cremated at the Irumpanam crematorium would not get peace, if the material collection facility was set up near it. I had pointed out that the dead would receive permanent peace as the ashes were immersed in the sea according to Hindu custom,” he said.