BJP core committee praises move to woo religious minorities

April 11, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - KOCHI

The core committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Kerala met here on Tuesday and assessed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Easter day visit to the Sacred Heart Cathedral in Delhi boosted the confidence of religious minorities in the party.

The party would strive to let everyone know that the Union government functioned on the principle of Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas (with everyone, for everyone’s development). The core committee thought that the Christian community in Kerala welcomed the Mr. Modi’s gesture with an open heart. The Left Democratic Front and the United Democratic Front demonstrated their political bankruptcy as evident in their panicked reaction over the development, the core committee said.

The all-male committee also reviewed the preparations for the April 25 visit of Mr. Modi to Kochi during which he is slated to inaugurate a meet of youth at Thevara apart from holding a roadshow. Contrary to news reports, the core committee of the party in Kerala has not been reconstituted.

Surendran flays LDF, UDF

Ahead of the core committee meeting, BJP state president K. Surendran told the media that the LDF and the UDF were provoked by the BJP getting close to religious minorities.

“The Chief Minister and the Leader of the Opposition are worried about their influence waning among these sections,” he said. Christians and Muslims had turned in favour of Mr. Modi in large numbers.

This, Mr. Surendran said, was unacceptable to the major fronts “who considered these sections as vote banks”.