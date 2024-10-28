GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BJP, Congress protest against police’s handling of ADM’s death case in Kannur

Both parties question the integrity of the investigation, raise demands for accountability, and call for action against P.P. Divya

Published - October 28, 2024 11:43 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau
Police blocking a protest march taken out by BJP workers to the office of the District Police Chief in Kannur on October 28.

Police blocking a protest march taken out by BJP workers to the office of the District Police Chief in Kannur on October 28. | Photo Credit: S.K. MOHAN

Activists of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress staged separate protests at the office of District Police Chief (Kannur City) R. Ajith Kumar here on Monday (October 28), demanding action against former district panchayat president P.P. Divya, who stands accused in the death of Additional District Magistrate (ADM) K. Naveen Babu. Both parties questioned the integrity of the investigation and raised demands for accountability.

The BJP-Joint Morcha protest, which drew hundreds of participants, called for Divya’s immediate arrest and a judicial inquiry into the investigation. The march that commenced from Mararji Bhawan faced resistance as the police set up barricades near the District Police Chief’s office.

Protesters were met with water cannons, which resulted in injuries. In response, activists briefly blocked Caltex bus stand, leading to skirmishes with police who were accused of using excessive force against peaceful demonstrators.

| Photo Credit: S.K. MOHAN

Prominent BJP leaders, including State secretary K.P. Prakashbabu and district president N. Haridas, were briefly detained and later released. Mr. Prakashbabu asserted the party’s commitment to securing justice for Naveen Babu.

The Kannur Block Congress Committee organised a symbolic ‘Olachut’ demonstration, challenging what they described as “police’s blindness” towards the case. Kerala Students Union State vice president of P. Muhammad Shammas voiced skepticism over police neutrality.

The Congress procession, led by block president Rahul Kayakal, saw participation from District Congress Committee general secretaries and other district-level leaders.

The dual protests highlighted growing pressure on authorities to conduct a transparent investigation, as public sentiment mounts against alleged political favouritism. Both BJP and Congress leaders vowed to continue their agitation until their demands were met.

