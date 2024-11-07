BJP, Congress birds of the same feather, says LDF convener

Calling the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress party “birds of the same feather” as far as black money dealings are concerned, Left Democratic Front (LDF) convener T.P. Ramakrishnan has said that the apprehensions of Congress leaders following a police raid at a hotel in Palakkad on Tuesday raise suspicions whether they have something to hide.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, Mr.Ramakrishnan said that the Congress leaders are lashing out at the police and the media to dissuade future raids related to black money.

“The BJP came to power by claiming that it will seize all the black money in circulation and distribute it to the public. Now the party’s role in the Kodakara hawala case proves that they have become wholesale handlers of black money. The Central investigating agencies are desisting from taking any action in the case, pointing to the involvement of the ruling BJP in the whole deal,” he said.

Mr.Ramakrishnan said that BJP State president K.Surendran’s statement that Congress MP Shafi Parambil was paid ₹4 crore is proof of the involvement of Congress leaders in black money deals. In the past, it had emerged that the partner of the United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate for the Wayanad constituency had paid ₹170 crore to the BJP through electoral bonds. The tirade of the UDF leaders against the police raid in Palakkad should be seen in this context, he said.