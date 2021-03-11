BJP, Congress undermine growth: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan arriving to attend a public function in the Dharmadam constituency on Wednesday.

KANNUR

11 March 2021 09:45 IST

Pinarayi says UDF extends support to BJP’s campaign to annihilate State

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress have a ‘‘sadistic attitude’’ of destroying all good works done by his government in the State, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

Addressing a public meeting on Wednesday at Chembilode in the Dharmadam Assembly constituency from where he is seeking re-election to the Assembly, Mr. Vijayan said the two parties were united in their effort to destroy the development activities in the State.

No one who believed in the welfare of the State could take such a stand, he said and added that the Congress and the United Democratic Front had a different mentality in everything. The Opposition UDF extended all support to the BJP’s campaign to annihilate Kerala, he said.

Advertising

Advertising

The move against the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) was a way for the BJP to undermine the development of Kerala. The government had tried to bring ₹50 lakh crore worth of development projects beyond the Budget plans through KIIFB, but the efforts of the Opposition and the BJP were to destroy it.

If it was the BJP that turned Central agencies against KIIFB, the Congress supported the move and unleashed a false propaganda, Mr. Vijayan said.

The government announced the largest aid in its history when Cyclone Ockhi brought disaster in the State. However, the Opposition only tried to paralyse it. They opposed the Loka Kerala Sabha which was started to unite expatriates.

Confidence in voters

He expressed confidence in the voters citing that they resisted the torrent of lies in the recent local body elections and this would be repeated in the Assembly elections too.

The government had not done anything to tarnish the image of the State. People in the State wanted the Left Democratic Front to come back again for the continuation of development, he said.