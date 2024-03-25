BJP complains to EC against Pinarayi

March 25, 2024 08:18 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State executive member K.K. Surendran has complained to the Election Commission against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for alleged violation of the model code of conduct by using religion during the election campaign.

In a letter sent to the Chief Election Commissioner, Mr. Surendran said that the Chief Minister had campaigned in the name of religion. Mr. Surendran alleged that a rally taken out by the CPI(M) at Malappuram on Monday was with the intention of instilling fear and hatred in the Muslim community especially during Ramzan.

In his letter, Mr. Surendran quoted the Chief Minister as saying, “Muslims are not treated as citizens, Muslims can no longer even apply for citizenship, their civil rights are denied.” The BJP leader said that Mr. Vijayan’s speech implied that no Muslim could live in India by virtue of the law.

“The Chief Minister made such a speech to stir up religious sentiments, incite riots, and gain political mileage,” Mr. Surendran said.

Demanding legal action against the Chief Minister and a ban on him for campaigning during the elections, the BJP leader said that Mr. Vijayan had misled the people and tried to create Hindu-Muslim divide in the State.

