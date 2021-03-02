Kerala

BJP committed to rights of devotees: Smriti

Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani addressing the Vijay Yatra led by BJP leader K. Surendran in Kottayam on Tuesday.   | Photo Credit: vidya

The Bharatiya Janata Party, which has helped the country realise the dream of building a Ram temple at Ayodhya, is committed to protecting the rights of devotees at Sabarimala, Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani has said.

Addressing a campaign rally led by party State president K.Surendran in Kottayam on Tuesday evening, the Minister lashed out at the Left Democratic Front and the United Democratic Front, describing them as the two sides of a same coin.

“When it comes to corruption , the LDF and the UDF are partners in crime,” she saidd.

BJP district president Noble Mathew spoke on the occasion.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 2, 2021 11:27:17 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/bjp-committed-to-rights-of-devotees-smriti/article33974510.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY