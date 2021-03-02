BJP committed to rights of devotees: Smriti

The Bharatiya Janata Party, which has helped the country realise the dream of building a Ram temple at Ayodhya, is committed to protecting the rights of devotees at Sabarimala, Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani has said.

Addressing a campaign rally led by party State president K.Surendran in Kottayam on Tuesday evening, the Minister lashed out at the Left Democratic Front and the United Democratic Front, describing them as the two sides of a same coin.

“When it comes to corruption , the LDF and the UDF are partners in crime,” she saidd.

BJP district president Noble Mathew spoke on the occasion.