BJP chief trying to fish in troubled waters: Natesan

Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan has lashed out at Bharatiya Janata Party State president P.S. Sreedharan Pillai who alleged a political conspiracy behind the arrest of Mr. Natesan’s son and Bharat Dharma Jana Sena president Thushar Vellappally in the UAE in a cheque default case.

Speaking at the annual general body meeting of the Sree Narayana Trust at Cherthala on Saturday, Mr. Natesan said that by alleging a conspiracy against communists, the BJP president had tried to fish in troubled waters. “Thushar has already made it clear that there was no political conspiracy in the case. Mr. Pillai should have taken a different approach in the matter. This was another erroneous move by him after the Sabarimala fiasco,” Mr. Natesan said.He also hit out at Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president Mullappally Ramachandran for criticising Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for helping to secure the release of Thushar.

CM’s gesture

Mr. Natesan said both Mr. Vijayan and billionaire businessman M.A. Yusuf Ali had intervened to secure bail for Thushar. “By intervening in the case, the Chief Minister has showed affection to the SNDP Yogam. The intervention made by Mr. Vijayan and Mr. Yusuf Ali itself is proof that Thushar is innocent. Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan also made interventions,” he said.