BJP charge sheet flays LDF govt.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

22 March 2021 18:41 IST

Sabarimala, corruption and failing law and order the issues mentioned

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Monday unveiled a charge sheet against the Pinarayi Vijayan government in Kerala, accusing it of corrupt governance, betraying the Sabarimala devotees, and upsetting the law and order situation in the State.

Union Minister D.V. Sadananda Gowda released the charge sheet at a function here. The Left Democratic Front (LDF), as well as the Congress, have now made Sabarimala a discussion point with an eye on votes. Temple administration should not remain a toy in the hands of non-believers, the NDA chargesheet says.

The LDF government has overtaken the previous Ommen Chandy-led UDF rule in corruption, misgovernance and extravagance. The chargesheet blames Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for acting like a dictator and politicising the police. The ‘fascist’ nature of the rule in the State has trickled down into the police force, the charge sheet alleges.

The LDF rule in the State has been marred by political killings, atrocities against women and dalits, and a total unravelling of law and order. The LDF government has pushed the State into economic crisis, and the public debt has shot up to over ₹2 lakh crore.

The charge sheet listed the gold-smuggling case, and the controversies over the LIFE Mission, Sprinkler and backdoor appointments as examples of corruption during the LDF rule. The government also failed to effectively tackle the COVID-19 pandemic, it says.

Further, the LDF government was unable to take development forward. Big projects including the Vizhinjam seaport, Kochi Metro, and the light metro projects for Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi are limping. Public sector units and the farm sector have plunged into crisis, the NDA chargesheet says.