BJP celebrates Ram Temple consecration

Event telecast live on large screens at temples, party offices. Lamps lit in houses, saplings planted

January 22, 2024 07:40 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the allied organisations of the Sangh Parivar here celebrated the consecration of the Ram Temple at Ayodhya on Monday. They held bhajans and pujas at most temples across the district.

Live telecast of the consecration led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was shown on large screens at temples as well as BJP offices. Rashtriya Swayam Sevak (RSS) workers and Sangh sympathisers planted saplings at several places in celebration of the occasion.

Lamps were lit in many Hindu houses both in the morning and in the afternoon. Kar sevaks (Sangh volunteers) from the district who had taken part in the demolition of the Babri Masjid on December 6, 1992, were felicitated at several places.

Seema Jagran Manch national coordinator A. Gopalakrishnan was the chief guest at the celebrations organised at Puthur in Palakkad town. Municipal chairperson Prameela Sasidharan, vice-chairperson E. Krishnadas, and several other BJP leaders took part.

The Bharatiya Abhibhashaka Parishad organised the screening of the live telecast of the consecration at the Bar Association hall here. BJP workers distributed sweets at several places.

