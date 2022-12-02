BJP cautions LDF govt. against risking dismissal

December 02, 2022 09:22 am | Updated 09:22 am IST - KANNUR

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president K. Surendran on Thursday cautioned the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government against risking dismissal by persisting on the path of renouncing the rule of law to uphold the partisan political interests of the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist), particularly in the higher education sector.

Speaking at K. T. Jayakrishnan “Balidan Day”, Mr. Surendran said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and not Manmohan Singh, had despatched Arif Mohammed Khan to Kerala as Governor. He reminded the government that Mr. Modi swore by the rule of law. He warned that the Centre required less than five minutes to dismiss the State government. He said the nepotism in State universities and brazen violation of University Grants Commission (UGC) norms signalled the Pinarayi Vijayan government’s downfall.

Mr. Surendran indicated that the BJP would launch an agitation for the resignation of Vice-Chancellors appointed by the State government in brazen violation of the norms. The Governor, as Chancellor, was right to demand their resignation in the light of the Supreme Court order in the tech varsity Vice-Chancellor appointment case.

Mr. Surendran raised a litany of charges against the LDF government. Backdoor appointments via the political route had thinned the patience of the unemployed youth. The government has reserved temporary and permanent employment solely for the next of kin of CPI(M) satraps. It has relegated the employment exchange and the Public Service Commission to a subaltern status. The BJP would politically and legally resist nepotism in government appointments.

BJP leader Tejaswi Surya, MP, said the BJP was committed to wiping the scourge of communism from the face of Kerala. He said the CPI(M) was the greatest impediment to Kerala’s development. Global investors have spurned Kerala for an array of reasons, including militant trade unionism. The party had instituted a regime of fear in the State. The CPI(M) had failed to provide jobs to the youth or open new avenues for skill development. The government continued to be the State’s biggest employer.

Mr. Surya said students in Kerala were fleeing in droves to higher education centres in other regions. None of the State’s universities figured in the top 100 centres of higher learning in India. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his clique did not care for Kerala students’ future. The government was more interested in packing varsities with party satraps and their relatives. He said the CPI(M) wanted Kerala to remain economically backwards to exploit financial distress and lack of growth opportunities to harvest votes.