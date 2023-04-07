BJP cashes in on Anil Antony’s defection with an eye on minority votes

April 07, 2023 10:17 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) appeared determined to foray down the alley of Christian identity politics to undercut Congress’s traditional standing in the electorally influential minority community, particularly in Central Kerala.

On Friday, the BJP flipped Roy Mathew, a Congress leader and member of the parish council of the Syro-Malankara Catholic Diocese of Pathanamthitta, to its side.

The BJP also quickly capitalised on Congress leader A. K. Antony’s son, Anil Antony, defection.

It planned to put Anil Antony on stage alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a public function in Kochi on April 25.

The BJP considered Mr. Anil Antony a prize catch, given his perceived prominence as a member of the Congress elite and ideological heir to his famous father.

The BJP also sensed political capital in Mr. Anil Antony’s parroting of BJP’s nationalistic rhetoric and his reviling of Congress, the party his father leads, as a hard-left family-run cabal,

For Congress, there seemed to be no shortage of worries to be depressed about. Defections, infighting and reorganisation woes have wracked the party.

Nevertheless, Congress sees hope in Rahul Gandhi’s April 11 rally in Wayanad, his first sally into Kerala after his disqualification from the Lok Sabha.

Thousands of workers from Wayanad, Kozhikode, Malappuram and Kannur are slated to attend the high-profile event in Kalpetta.

Congress calculates the mammoth mobilisation would eclipse the ‘unsavoury’ Anil Antony episode. It hopes the occasion would convey the image of a party in ascendance that stays and fights and does not flee in the face of overwhelming odds.

CPI(M) also seemed keen to exploit Congress’s “ill-starred” phase by equating it with the BJP.

It has sought to position the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) as the sole bulwark against the Sangh Parivar’s “Hindu majoritarian” politics.

CPI(M) district secretary, Kannur, M. V. Jayarajan, said the line between Congress and BJP was so thin that it was difficult to discern the cut-off point. “Both parties adhered to Hindutva ideology in varying degrees of intensity and advanced a neo-liberal economic outlook, which is patently anti-poor and pro-rich”, he said.