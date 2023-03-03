ADVERTISEMENT

BJP can’t influence Christians in Kerala, says M.V. Govindan

March 03, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - PALAKKAD

‘There should be perfect planning to garner non-BJP votes in the next general elections’

The Hindu Bureau

A reception accorded to the Janakeeya Prathirodha Jatha led by CPI(M) State secretary M.V. Govindan at Chandra Nagar in Palakkad on Friday. | Photo Credit: K.K. MUSTAFAH

CPI(M) State secretary M.V. Govindan said here on Friday that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would be “foolish” to expect to garner the Christian votes in Kerala after seeing the victory it got in the north-eastern States.

Addressing the media at Kongad near here during the district leg of his Janakeeya Prathirodha Jatha, Mr. Govindan said the BJP had boasted during the Tripura elections five years ago that it would wrest power in Kerala. “It will be very difficult for the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to influence the Christian community in the State,” he said.

Mr. Govindan said making a joint front alone would not be enough to defeat the BJP in the next general elections. There should be perfect planning to garner the non-BJP votes in each constituency of each State, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the CPI(M) made an impressive show in Tripura in the recent elections. The BJP, he said, had a narrow escape there, with 56% of the votes polled against the BJP. There was a 11% vote fall for the BJP in Tripura, he said.

Mr. Govindan’s jatha resumed its journey from BPL Junction here. It concluded its district leg at Vadakkanchery after covering Chittur, Nenmara and Alathur. The jatha was set to enter Thrissur on Saturday morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US