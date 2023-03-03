BJP can’t influence Christians in Kerala, says M.V. Govindan

March 03, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - PALAKKAD

CPI(M) State secretary M.V. Govindan said here on Friday that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would be “foolish” to expect to garner the Christian votes in Kerala after seeing the victory it got in the north-eastern States.

Addressing the media at Kongad near here during the district leg of his Janakeeya Prathirodha Jatha, Mr. Govindan said the BJP had boasted during the Tripura elections five years ago that it would wrest power in Kerala. “It will be very difficult for the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to influence the Christian community in the State,” he said.

Mr. Govindan said making a joint front alone would not be enough to defeat the BJP in the next general elections. There should be perfect planning to garner the non-BJP votes in each constituency of each State, he said.

He said the CPI(M) made an impressive show in Tripura in the recent elections. The BJP, he said, had a narrow escape there, with 56% of the votes polled against the BJP. There was a 11% vote fall for the BJP in Tripura, he said.

Mr. Govindan’s jatha resumed its journey from BPL Junction here. It concluded its district leg at Vadakkanchery after covering Chittur, Nenmara and Alathur. The jatha was set to enter Thrissur on Saturday morning.