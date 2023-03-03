HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP can’t influence Christians in Kerala, says M.V. Govindan

‘There should be perfect planning to garner non-BJP votes in the next general elections’

March 03, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau
A reception accorded to the Janakeeya Prathirodha Jatha led by CPI(M) State secretary M.V. Govindan at Chandra Nagar in Palakkad on Friday.

A reception accorded to the Janakeeya Prathirodha Jatha led by CPI(M) State secretary M.V. Govindan at Chandra Nagar in Palakkad on Friday. | Photo Credit: K.K. MUSTAFAH

CPI(M) State secretary M.V. Govindan said here on Friday that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would be “foolish” to expect to garner the Christian votes in Kerala after seeing the victory it got in the north-eastern States.

Addressing the media at Kongad near here during the district leg of his Janakeeya Prathirodha Jatha, Mr. Govindan said the BJP had boasted during the Tripura elections five years ago that it would wrest power in Kerala. “It will be very difficult for the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to influence the Christian community in the State,” he said.

Mr. Govindan said making a joint front alone would not be enough to defeat the BJP in the next general elections. There should be perfect planning to garner the non-BJP votes in each constituency of each State, he said.

He said the CPI(M) made an impressive show in Tripura in the recent elections. The BJP, he said, had a narrow escape there, with 56% of the votes polled against the BJP. There was a 11% vote fall for the BJP in Tripura, he said.

Mr. Govindan’s jatha resumed its journey from BPL Junction here. It concluded its district leg at Vadakkanchery after covering Chittur, Nenmara and Alathur. The jatha was set to enter Thrissur on Saturday morning.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.