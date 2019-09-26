BJP candidates for bypolls likely today

A meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) core committee meeting held in Kochi on Thursday is understood to have forwarded the names of probable candidates for the five Assembly segments where byelections are scheduled to be held on October 21.

The meeting is understood to have prepared separate panel of candidates for each segment and forwarded it for clearance of the central leadership. Most significantly, the name of State general secretary K. Surendran is also understood to have been proposed for Konni, but he had already informed the State leadership that he is not willing to contest. The names of Ashokan Kulanada has also been included in the list.

A section of the leaders were learnt to have proposed the name of Kummanam Rajasekharan for Vattiyurkavu in Thiruvananthapuram, but the panel that had been forwarded comprised V.V. Rajesh and district president S. Suresh, sources said.

The meeting has actively considered the candidature Ravish Shastri Kuntar for Manjeswaram. The reluctance of the Bharath Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) in fielding its candidate in Aroor is delaying a final decision on the segment.

The central leadership is expected to announce its final list by Friday, sources said.