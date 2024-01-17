ADVERTISEMENT

BJP can win in Kerala, says PM Modi in Kochi

January 17, 2024 02:52 pm | Updated 03:15 pm IST - KOCHI

Speaking at meeting of party workers in charge of Shakthi Kendra in Kerala, Narendra Modi called upon party workers to light Ram Jyothi on January 22 coinciding with consecration of Ram Temple in Ayodhya

The Hindu Bureau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan during the inauguration of various developmental projects in Kochi on January 17, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has exuded confidence that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers of Kerala will be successful in winning the trust of the voters of the State.

Speaking at a meeting in Kochi of party workers in charge of the Shakthi Kendra in Kerala on January 17 (Wednesday), Mr. Modi called upon the party workers to light Ram Jyothi on January 22 coinciding with the consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

“Kerala has a history of observing the Ramayana month, the month dedicated to reciting The Ramayana. The party workers in Kerala should ensure that the message of Ram Jyothi reaches every household during the month. They should also carry out cleaning campaigns at the temples in their respective areas,” said Mr. Modi.

Mr. Modi wanted the party workers to take the achievements of his government to all the voters of Kerala. The party workers shall maintain contact with the voters in their respective booths. If the party succeeds in winning the booths, it will also be successful in winning the State, he said.

BJP Kerala president K. Surendran presided over the meeting.

