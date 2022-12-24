BJP calls for hartal in Thiruvananthapuram on Jan. 7

December 24, 2022 07:36 am | Updated 07:37 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has called for a hartal in the Thiruvananthapuram city Corporation limits on January 7 demanding the resignation of Mayor Arya Rajendran over the letter row. BJP district president V.V. Rajesh said on Friday that the party had decided to step up the agitations that had been going on for the past 47 days over a letter allegedly written by Ms. Rajendran to Communist Party of India (Marxist) district secretary Anavoor Nagappan asking him for a “priority list” of applicants for temporary posts in the health wing of the Corporation.

He said the BJP would organise house visits with pamphlets explaining the allegations against the Corporation administration. The Mahila Morcha and Yuva Morcha would organise marches across various wards from January 2 to 5. BJP workers would lay siege to the Corporation office at Palayam on January 6. On Friday, a protest march taken out by the Yuva Morcha to the Corporation office turned violent. The police had to deploy water cannon to disperse the protesters.