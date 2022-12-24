  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP calls for hartal in Thiruvananthapuram on Jan. 7

Party demands resignation of Mayor Arya Rajendran

December 24, 2022 07:36 am | Updated 07:37 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has called for a hartal in the Thiruvananthapuram city Corporation limits on January 7 demanding the resignation of Mayor Arya Rajendran over the letter row. BJP district president V.V. Rajesh said on Friday that the party had decided to step up the agitations that had been going on for the past 47 days over a letter allegedly written by Ms. Rajendran to Communist Party of India (Marxist) district secretary Anavoor Nagappan asking him for a “priority list” of applicants for temporary posts in the health wing of the Corporation.

He said the BJP would organise house visits with pamphlets explaining the allegations against the Corporation administration. The Mahila Morcha and Yuva Morcha would organise marches across various wards from January 2 to 5. BJP workers would lay siege to the Corporation office at Palayam on January 6. On Friday, a protest march taken out by the Yuva Morcha to the Corporation office turned violent. The police had to deploy water cannon to disperse the protesters.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.