BJP blames LDF govt. for farmer suicide

November 12, 2023 02:15 am | Updated 02:15 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday blamed the LDF government for the farmer suicide in Alappuzha.

Party State president K. Surendran said the anti-farmer policies of the Pinarayi Vijayan government had led to the suicide. The government was pushing farmers to take their own lives by delaying the payment of the procurement price, he alleged.

Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan demanded steps for ensuring direct payment of the Central share in the paddy procurement price to farmers.

Mr. Muraleedharan also alleged that the State government was misleading the public with regard to the payments due from the Centre. The Centre had made it clear that its share was paid in full, he said.

