BJP bid will not succeed: Pinarayi

KANNUR

02 April 2021 23:54 IST

Kerala model of development at stake in elections, says CM

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said here on Friday that the statement by BJP leaders that they would repeat in Kerala the coup in the Tripura election was a very serious matter. That the BJP brass was making such statements in a State where the party had not been able to gain any ground was a matter concern.

He said the people of Kerala would give a fitting reply to ambitions. For the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, carrying out such a coup in Kerala would remain a dream. The people of the State would not support communalism.

The upcoming election would reiterate this fact, he said.

Advertising

Advertising

The BJP had swallowed the Congress in Tripura and come to power but when the Congress and Indian Union Muslim League made such a move here, the people defeated the attempt and stood with the Left Democratic Front. The secular-minded people here did not allow the CoLeBi (Congress, League, BJP) front, and the people would flush out such opportunistic politics into the Arabian sea.

Hitting out against the Opposition, he said it was not ready to discuss the welfare and developmental measures in the past five years. The LDF government had given away ₹30,000 crore as welfare pension, spent ₹8,830 crore on the LIFE project, over ₹3,000 crore for building hi-tech schools, development of hospitals, agriculture growth and other measures to help the common people.

The State was in the forefront in all areas. But both BJP and Congress were not ready to admit it. The main issue in this election was whether to preserve the Kerala model as an alternative to the privatisation and liberalisation policies pursued by the Congress and BJP governments over the past three decades.

On the issue of double voters, Mr.Vijayan said that it was the administrative work of the Election Commission. If there were double voters, they should be detected and rectified, he said.

However, the UDF had misused the issue. Instead of rectifying the errors at the local level, the Opposition Leader had published the names of over 4 lakh voters on a website, and called them bogus voters.

Mr. Vijayan said false allegations against the government over the issue was going viral on the social media. Communal forces were using such lies against the State, he said.