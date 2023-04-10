BJP bid to leverage soft power of religious occasions to win minority votes roils Kerala politics

April 10, 2023 10:04 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) gambit to engage the Christian community, a crucial voting block in Kerala, by leveraging the soft power of religious occasions has animated the State’s political stage. The BJP is poised to follow up on its Easter Day tack of glad-handing Church leaders by preparing to host parishioners and clergy on Vishu (April 15), the Hindu spring festival.

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the United Democratic Front (UDF) are outwardly cynical about the BJP’s overtures to the Christian community.

Communist Party of India (CPI) State secretary Kanam Rajendran said the BJP’s determined pitch for Christian votes would fall wide off the mark. “People do not shift their political and religious allegiances overnight,” he said.

Mr. Rajendran maintained that the Church had not rolled out any red carpet for BJP leaders. He said their Easter Day meetings were merely a ritual exchange of courtesies of scarce political import.

The Congress also outwardly maintained that the much-debated Easter Day meetings would not translate as Christian votes for the BJP. Congress leaders felt the Christians had historical and political reasons to align with the UDF. A hasty shift in allegiance to the BJP or ruling LDF was unlikely.

They, however, felt the absence of senior leaders Oommen Chandy and A.K. Antony, who earlier anchored Christian votes to the fold, was a drawback for the front. Nevertheless, the Congress senses a winning card for the UDF in Rahul Gandhi.

The BJP reportedly perceives a Christian disenchantment with the LDF’s and the UDF’s “failure” to address the cash crop crisis. It reportedly believes that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) could draw away Christian support at least minimally from the UDF and the LDF by appearing enthusiastic about improving the ailing rubber sector and showing support for the Church’s concerns about alleged “love and narcotic jihad.”

The BJP reckons inwardly that the dividends of the outreach might be slim in 2024. Nevertheless, it aims to threaten the UDF’s influence on Christian voters in marginal constituencies from the local body level upwards.

Simultaneously, the BJP wanted to hinder the CPI(M)‘s attempt to conjure up the bogey of the Sangh Parivar to draw Christian votes to the LDF.