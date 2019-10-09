BJP, BDJS ties intact: Thushar

Bharat Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) leader Thushar Vellappally has accused the CPI(M) and the Congress of unleashing a “totally unfounded campaign to rock the strong partnership between the BJP and the BDJS” in the ensuing Assembly bypolls in five constituencies in the State. He was addressing an election campaign meeting of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate K. Surendran in Konni on Wednesday. He said the NDA candidate should win in Konni to ensure the constituency’s overall development.

Addressing an election convention, G. Raman Nair, BJP State vice president, alleged that the Congress party had deceived the electorates in Konni by asking their democratically elected representative to abandon the constituency and contest the Lok Sabha polls from Attingal.

The Congress that prepared the grounds for an Assembly bypoll in Konni had cheated the people and hence the party had no moral right to seek votes for its candidate, he said.