BJP arrests its opponents in the fear of defeat, says Karnataka deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar 

April 08, 2024 05:00 pm | Updated 05:00 pm IST - Thrissur:

The arrest of Opposition leaders in various States clearly shows that the BJP is scared of defeat in the coming Lok Sabha elections, D.K. Shivakumar, Congress leader and the Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, has said.

Addressing the election campaign meeting of Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency UDF candidate K. Muraleedharan, at Ollur, near Thrissur, on April 8, he said the NDA has become weak in the country.

“The insecure NDA has been embracing every possible party in various states. It reached in alliance with the JD(S) in Karnataka, TDP in Telangana and Nithis Kumar in Bihar.”

“But only one Chief Minister in the Opposition group, who has entered into a secret understanding with Prime Minister Modi, is safe. That is Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. No central agency will touch him. It shows the understanding between the CPI(M) and the BJP,” noted Mr. Sivakumar.

“Kerala is ruled by the LDF. But there is a Power Minister in the cabinet, who is from the JDS, which is part of the NDA. The Chief Minister should answer to the people, why he is not expelling the JDS minister from the ministry,” he said.

Calling Mr. Muraleedharan a ‘ tiger’, whom Mr. Modi is afraid of, the Karnataka Deputy CM said : “I heard Mr. Modi is coming for the third time to Thrissur for electioneering. The BJP is scared. Whoever is strong, they will try to destroy them.”

“Educated people of Kerala had always stood with the UDF and UPA in crisis time. Kerala created a history in the last LS election. Even when the Congress was reduced to 50 odd seats, this small state contributed 19 seats to it. The huge majority the state gave for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was not just for a Congress candidate but it was to strengthen the secular-democratic values of the county,“ Mr. Sivakumar said.

“Under the LDF rule, the financial situation destabilised in Kerala. He called on the LDF people too to elect UDF candidate Muraleedharan if they want to keep the BJP away from power. Only the Congress can defeat the BJP,” he added.

“The Congress party has kept the country united. Its history is the history of the country. The country has flourished only during the Congress rule. The UPA brought many rules and amendments for the welfare of people.”

The Congress party has implemented all promises given to the people, whether in Karnataka or in Telangana. The Congress is committed to fulfil all the promises given in the manifesto, including support for women and employees, especially in the unorganised sector, he said.

UDF candidate K. Muraleedharan and other Congress leaders participated.