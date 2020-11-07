BJP announces first list of 38 candidates

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

07 November 2020 00:43 IST

The party had won 35 of the 100 seats in the council in 2015

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday announced its first list of 38 candidates for the upcoming elections to the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation council.

For the 2020 edition of the local body polls, the BJP has decided to field experienced candidates as well as new faces.

The initial list was declared after gaining approval from the district committee as well as the State-level core committee. Senior party leader O. Rajagopal, MLA, felicitated the candidates.

The list is as follows (Ward - candidate):

Thuruthumoola: Rajalakshmi O, Sasthamangalam: Madhusoodanan Nair S, Kowdiar: Valsalakumari S, Kanjirampara: Sumi S. S, Pangode: Padmalekha O, Kuravankonam: R. Rajesh Kumar, Muttada: S. R. Remya Ramesh, Kannamoola: Jayasree Gopalakrishnan, Pattom: K.Santhosh Kumar, Kachani: Athira, PTP Nagar: Girikumar, Thrikannapuram: Jayalakshmi P. S, Thirumala: Thirumala Anil, Punnackamugal: P. V. Manju, Nedungad: Karamana Ajith.

Ponnumangalam: M. R. Gopan, Melamcode: Sreedevi S. K, Punchakkari: Pappanamcode Saji, Nemom: Deepika U, Kazhakootam: Anu G. Prabha, Njandoorkonam: Mahitha Madhu J. M, Kattayikonam: Vijayakumaran K, Chempazhanthy: Chempazhanthy Udayan, Chandavila: Sunichandran, Kulathoor: Deepa Raj R., Cheruvaickal: Bindu S. R, Pallithura: Vinalkumar V, Mannanthala: Divya R, Edavacode: Pongumoodu Vikraman, Pound Kadavu: Suja V. S, Vanchiyoor: Jayalakshmi Premkumar,.

Jagathy: Sheeja Madhu, Valiyasala: H. Rajan, Chakkai: Rakhi S, Chala: Simi Jyothish, Manikyavilakom: S. Babu, Vazhuthacaud: Suresh K. M, Arannoor: Shobha Udayan.