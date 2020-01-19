Kerala

BJP announces 10 district presidents

The State unit of the BJP announced 10 new district presidents on Sunday.

V.V. Rajesh is the new district president in Thiruvananthapuram. V.K. Sajeevan will hold the post in Kozhikode. The other district presidents are as follows B.B. Gopakumar (Kollam), Ashokan Kulanada (Pathanamthitta), M.V. Gopakumar (Alappuzha), K.S. Aji (Idukki) , K.K. Aneesh Kumar (Thrissur), E. Krishnadas (Palakkad), Ravi Thelath (Malappuram), and Saji Shankar (Wayanad).

The presidents for Kasaragod, Kannur, Ernakulam and Kottayam have not been announced.

