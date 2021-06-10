BJP alleges witch-hunt in Kerala, stages protest

Thrissur

10 June 2021 20:15 IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged a Statewide protest on Thursday, alleging that its leaders were being subjected to a witch-hunt by the Kerala government, who was foisting false cases against them.

The party’s State president K. Surendran inaugurated the protest online. BJP supporters burnt Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in effigy in front of the Thrissur Police Club.

Torchlight protests were held in 5,000 centres in Thrissur district. The BJP alleged that the State government was harassing its leaders with the help of the police. It alleged that the CPI(M) had turned the Police Club into a hub of conspiracy. State leaders of the party participated in the protest at various centres.

Advertising

Advertising