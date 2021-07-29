BJP alleges UDF-LDF nexus in bank fraud

MALAPPURAM

29 July 2021 22:37 IST

Party leaders stage dharna in front of AR Nagar Service Cooperative Bank

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national executive council member Sobha Surendran has alleged that the United Democratic Front (UDF) and the Left Democratic Front (LDF) were “cooperating” with each other

in cooperative bank frauds in the State.

She said that the nexus between the two fronts had destroyed the cooperative sector in the State. “The Opposition is taking a soft stance on the cooperative bank fraud for obvious reasons. If the Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank fraud is brought to light, then the AR Nagar Service Cooperative Bank fraud will also be exposed. Therefore, the LDF and the UDF are cooperating with each other in cooperative bank frauds,” said Ms. Surendran.

She was speaking after inaugurating a dharna organised by the BJP in front of the AR Nagar Service Cooperative Bank at AR Nagar near Kondotty on Thursday.

“Expertise in bank frauds has become a qualification for becoming a Cooperation Minister,” she said.

BJP Vengara constituency president V.N. Jayakrishnan presided over the function. BJP district secretary P. Subramanian, Mahila Morcha district president Deepa Puzhakkal, and BJP district media cell convener Madathil Ravi spoke.