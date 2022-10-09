BJP alleges nexus between UDF and LDF

ADVERTISEMENT

BJP State president K. Surendran on Sunday flayed a joint press conference by the Cooperation Minister V.N. Vasavan and the chairman of the Congress-led council at the Ettumanur municipality here the other day.

In a statement, Mr. Surendran said the event, which had been held at the CPI(M) area committee office, was a clear example of a nexus between the two parties. The United Democratic Front led by V.D. Satheesan has become the B team of the ruling Left Democratic Front, he alleged.