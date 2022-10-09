BJP alleges nexus between UDF and LDF

He was referring to a joint press conference by Minister V.N. Vasavan and the chairman of the Congress-led council at the Ettumanur municipality

The Hindu Bureau KOTTAYAM
October 09, 2022 19:16 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

BJP State president K. Surendran on Sunday flayed a joint press conference by the Cooperation Minister V.N. Vasavan and the chairman of the Congress-led council at the Ettumanur municipality here the other day.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

In a statement, Mr. Surendran said the event, which had been held at the CPI(M) area committee office, was a clear example of a nexus between the two parties. The United Democratic Front led by V.D. Satheesan has become the B team of the ruling Left Democratic Front, he alleged.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app