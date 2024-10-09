BJP alleges bid to back land claim by Waqf Board in Kozhikode

BJP State General Secretary M.T. Ramesh has alleged that both the ruling front and the Opposition in the Kozhikode Corporation were supporting the Kerala State Waqf Board in its claim over the Corporation-owned land at East Nadakavu.

Visiting the alleged disputed property on October 9 (Wednesday), Mr. Ramesh said that the Corporation’s quarters and Anganwadi have been located on the land for years and that the Corporation had paid taxes on it. He alleged that there was a concerted effort to hand over 35 cents to the Waqf Board. The buildings on the land were recently demolished by the Corporation, reportedly for the construction of a shopping complex. The Corporation had also allocated funds in the budget for the project until 2022, leading Mr. Ramesh to question why it now supports the Board’s claim.

He alleged that the Waqf Board was attempting to claim land in a similar manner across the country and suggested that the Corporation approach the Kerala High Court regarding the issue, failing which the BJP would take legal action.

He said the issue would be brought to the attention of Aparajitha Sarangi, a member of the scrutiny committee on the Waqf Bill in Parliament. He was accompanied by BJP State Vice President P. Raghunath and District President V.K. Sajeevan.