GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP alleges attempt to create problems in Hindu, Christian educational institutions 

SFI says its members were not part of the protest at Muvattupuzha college demanding that students of a particular religion be allowed to conduct prayers on the campus

Published - July 28, 2024 08:09 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

Some people with vested interests are trying to create issues in Hindu, Christian educational institutions, BJP State president K. Surendran has alleged.

“The Principal of a college was threatened for not allowing Namaz in the college. Religious fundamentalists are behind this issue. The LDF and the Congress too are supporting them. Their students’ organisations are encouraging these fundamentalists. Those who advocate a secular education system are supporting religious fundamentalism,” he told mediapersons here on Sunday.

He asked whether institutions run by Muslims provided facilities for students from other religions to conduct prayers. The government should make its stand clear on the issue, he said.

SFI denial

Meanwhile, a statement by the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) State leadership has denied allegations that the organisation had endorsed the rights of students of a particular religion to conduct prayers on college campuses.

“The SFI has always stood for secular campuses. It has not organised protests for the rights of a particular religion to offer prayers on campuses. The Sangh Parivar and CASA (Christian Association and Alliance for Social Action), with vested interests, are blaming the SFI for a protest by a group of students in the Muvattupuzha college. SFI members were not part of the protest,“ the statement said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.