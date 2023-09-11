ADVERTISEMENT

BJP aims to induct one lakh ‘Modi Mitras’ from Kerala

September 11, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

BJP Minority Morcha president Jamal Siddiqui has said that one lakh people from Kerala will be inducted as ‘Modi Mitras’ to the party cadre to be groomed as “committed leaders”.

He told the media on Monday that a large number of people, particularly the youth, admired Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, they might not be able to work for the party because of certain limitations. Such people could become members of the ‘Modi Mitra’ initiative, he said. They would be issued a certificate of recognition.

In the initial phase in the State, it was being launched in Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Kottayam, and Kozhikode districts. The target would be to enroll at least 5,000 such people from each of the 20 Lok Sabha constituencies in the State.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Mr. Siddiqui said the morcha would strive to eliminate the false fear created in the minds of the Muslim and Christian communities in Kerala against the BJP. Asked about the outreach programme launched by the party to attract minorities, he said it was progressing well. Mr. Siddiqui claimed that minorities were being appointed as party functionaries in districts. On the defeat of the BJP candidate in Puthuppally, an Assembly segment with a sizeable minority population, he admitted that the party had its weaknesses which would be addressed.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US